Man stabbed during panchayat hearing in Ludhiana village

Man stabbed during panchayat hearing in Ludhiana village

Accused manages to flee from the crowded gathering after stabbing the victim in the stomach

cities Updated: Mar 06, 2020 23:29 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The accused was summoned at the panchayat hearing for hurling stones at the victim’s house on Wednesday night.
The accused was summoned at the panchayat hearing for hurling stones at the victim’s house on Wednesday night.(Getty Images/ representative image)
         

A 42-year-old man was stabbed during a panchayat hearing in Juraha village, Jodhan, on Thursday.

The accused, Rajpal Singh, was summoned by the panchayat for hurling stones at the house of the complainant, Jaspal Kaur, alias Bholi, 40. There, the accused allegedly stabbed Jaspal’s husband during an altercation and fled the spot.

Jaspal told the police that on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, Rajpal hurled stones at their house in drunken stupor. When they objected, he hurled abuses at her and her family.

On Thursday morning, they made a complaint with the village panchayat, who summoned Rajpal.

On reaching there, Rajpal started abusing the panchayat members and indulged in an altercation with them. When her husband intervened, Rajpal stabbed him with a sharp-edged weapon in the stomach. As her husband collapsed on the ground, the accused managed to make good his escape. The onlookers immediately informed the police.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sayyad Shakeel, who is investigating the case, said the accused was booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. They have launched a manhunt to arrest the accused.

