Man thrashed, robbed of ₹50,000 in Ludhiana

The accused are yet to be arrested.

cities Updated: Oct 04, 2020 22:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Police on Sunday booked two persons for thrashing a 38-year-old man and robbing him of ₹50,000 in Kutbewal Gujran village.

The accused have been identified as Shanty and Kewal Singh, both residents of Kutbewal Gujran village.

Complainant Sukhdev Singh of the same village said that he runs a chit fund scheme and was going to members’ house to collect money. He stopped his scooter on the roadside to attend a call when the accused who were passing from the area, started abusing him for parking his vehicle on road.

Soon, they landed in a heated argument and the accused started thrashing Sukhdev and made off with ₹50,000 from his scooter.

ASI Ram Kishan, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Sections 323, 379, 506, 341 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Ladhowal police station.

‘Donald Trump can be discharged as early as Monday,’ says his medical team
Those who supported Kangana Ranaut are now silent, says Sanjay Raut
KXIP vs CSK Live Score: Watson, du Plessis hand 10-wicket win to CSK
Covid-19 vaccine: Why patents can hurt India, South Africa
Bihar Assembly election 2020: PM Modi leaves after attending BJP CEC meeting
Tejashwi, Tej Pratap named in FIR in murder of former RJD leader in Purnia
Hathras gang-rape accused defended at meeting held at ex-BJP MLA’s residence
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
