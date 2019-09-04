Man wanted in 2015 dacoity of Rs 2 crore arrested by Pune police

cities

A man wanted in a case of a dacoity of Rs 2 crore has been arrested by the Pune police on Tuesday, four years after the incident.

The man, identified as Sanjay Chandrakant Gambhir, has been evading arrest since September 2015. He was produced in a local court in Pune on Tuesday and remanded to police custody till Thursday.

Police naik Mahesh Nimbalkar recieved information that Gambhir was coming to Hotel Charu in Sakalnagar. The arrest was made based on that information. Nimbalkar is part of a team formed by Shivaji Pawar, assistant commissioner of police, crime, in order to look for people wanted by Pune police.

The accused is part of a group accused of stealing Rs 2 crore in cash from the office of the Life General Insurance and Brokerage Private Limited on June 9, 2015.

A case under Sections 395 (punishment for dacoity) and 120(b) (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code had been registered at Chaturshrungi police station.

The police arrested 11 people, including a sales executive working at the insurance company. However, Gambhir had managed to abscond.

The arrested was also found accused in two other cheating cases in Pune.

In a 2011 case, registered at Shivajinagar police station, Gambhir was accused with 10 others of duping people of Rs 2 crore. The accused had promised access to belongings seized by the Bank of Maharashtra, at half the price.

In another case of cheating registered at Nigdi police station, Gambhir is accused of duping multiple job seekers with fake promise of providing employment.

