Man who accused minister Ashu of thrashing not new to controversies

Gursewak Singh Gora is facing three criminal cases

cities Updated: Oct 14, 2019 21:50 IST
Mohit Khanna
Mohit Khanna
Hindustantimes
         

The alleged Congress worker Gursewak Singh Gora, whose thrashing and subsequent arrest in a snatching case has become a hot political debate in the run up to the bypoll, is not news to controversies. Besides snatching and assault, Gora has also been booked in a drug peddling case. The alleged incident took place on Saturday.

Gora had accused cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu of thrashing him and tossing his turban on Saturday. 

He had staged a dharna and was later arrested along with his supporter Tarandeep Singh for snatching the mobile phone and gold chain of another worker Kuldeep Singh. 

It has come to light that Gora is facing three criminal cases. He was previously booked for house trespassing and assault in June last year. 

Besides he is also facing a case under the Arms Act registered against him at Sadar police station in Jagraon in November 2016. Gora was booked in the drug peddling case in December 2011 after 10 gram of chitta was recovered from him.

SAD TARGETS ASHU 

While the controversy behind the alleged thrashing of Gora refuses to die down, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) continued to target Congress minister Bhatat Bhushan Ashu over the issue. 

The party president Sukhbir Singh Badal said that Ashu was a cabinet minister and should maintain the status of his chair. 

The SAD candidate Manpreet Singh Ayali also targeted Ashu and urged the voters in Hassanpur village to not vote for the party whose minister has tossed the turban of a Sikh. 

Condemning Ashu for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of the Sikh community by attacking a Sikh man and disrespecting Sikh religious symbols, Ayali demanded registration of case against the minister and other persons responsible for the act. 

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 21:50 IST

