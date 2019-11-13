Man who slapped NCP chief in 2011, later evaded trials held

cities

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 20:02 IST

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Wednesday said a 36-year-old man, who in 2011 had allegedly slapped Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar during a public function at the NDMC Centre in the national capital, has been arrested again as he had disappeared during the trial in the case.

Police said the man was evading the court proceedings in another case wherein he had allegedly assaulted a police constable in Parliament Street area in 2012. The courts concerned had declared him a proclaimed offender (PO) in both cases as he had stopped attending trials, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said Arvinder Singh alias Harvinder Singh was first arrested in 2011 from Connaught Place after he allegedly slapped the veteran politician.

Police said Pawar was walking out of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) auditorium after attending a function there when Singh allegedly broke away from a group of journalists and assaulted the minister. Some journalists and security guards had overpowered Singh, a transporter by profession, and handed him over to the police.

Singh was arrested and it was learnt that he had allegedly attacked former telecom minister, Sukh Ram, only a week before he allegedly slapped the NCP chief.

After being released on bail, Singh allegedly assaulted a constable on duty at Jantar Mantar in 2012 and was arrested again. But he disappeared during the course of trial in both cases and was declared a PO, the police said.

A police officer said investigating teams visited Singh’s home in Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar several times to trace him but he kept changing his hideout frequently. “We caught Singh on Monday after getting information about his current locations in Delhi,” the officer said.