Man with alleged ties to Kaushal gang shot on NH-48

In an incident of gang rivalry, two SUVs on Tuesday afternoon cornered the car of an alleged criminal, with links to the Kaushal gang, and shot at him on the National Highway-48, around 400 metres from Rockland Hospital.

The victim, Ved Yadav, was admitted to Rockland Hospital for surgery and his condition is said to be stable. One of his associates, Rambir Singh, who was also in the car, sustained an injury from the gun pellets, said police, adding that they are not certain of the number of gunshots fired during the incident.

Police said at least two Scorpio cars, belonging to the accused, ambushed the victim’s

Fortuner from both the sides and it hit a pole after a Scorpio collided with it from the side to bring it to a halt.

Police said that Yadav, who has a criminal record, with at least six cases of murder, robbery and dacoity registered against him, is out on bail. Officials privy to the investigation said that Yadav was suspected to be closely associated with Kaushal gang’s prime shooter, Sube Singh, and the shooting could be the result of personal enmity with a gang member.

Sube Singh is wanted in connection with at least a dozen criminal cases and is believed to look after extortion and land grabbing business for the notorious gangster, Kaushal, according to the police.

“In the past few years, Yadav had been involved in the real estate sector, arranging several land deals. During the initial probe, he looked at the CCTV footage of the incident but said that he could not identify any of the suspects,” said an official, requesting anonymity.

Rajesh Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (Manesar), said the incident took place between 1pm and 1.30pm, when Yadav and his associates were returning after meeting a relative who was admitted to the hospital. “Yadav was driving his Fortuner car and his associate, Singh, was seated on the co-driver’s seat. Another aide was closely following them in his car. As they exited the hospital, two Scorpios ambushed them. One of the cars hit the victim’s car from the front and it came to a halt. Meanwhile, the suspects fired several gunshots at the two cars,” said DCP Kumar, adding that a property dispute is suspected to be the motive.

During the gunfire, Yadav got out of his car and sat inside the car of his acquaintance and drove towards the police station in Manesar, while the suspects fled in the other direction. Police said Yadav, on reaching the police station, was taken to the hospital.

Police said Yadav’s statement is yet to be recorded, as he had to undergo surgery.

Satbir, station house officer (SHO), IMT Manesar police station, said two gunshots were fired at the Yadav’s car from both sides, while one gunshot was fired at his aide’s car. “A case will be registered after Yadav records his statement,” said SHO Satbir.

