Manali Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.96 °C, check weather forecast for July 16, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 17, 2024 33.82 °C Light rain July 18, 2024 30.97 °C Moderate rain July 19, 2024 31.03 °C Light rain July 20, 2024 32.92 °C Light rain July 21, 2024 33.9 °C Light rain July 22, 2024 34.88 °C Overcast clouds July 23, 2024 34.34 °C Overcast clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.57 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.79 °C Light rain Chennai 29.95 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 23.17 °C Light rain Hyderabad 23.41 °C Heavy intensity rain Ahmedabad 32.57 °C Very heavy rain Delhi 37.96 °C Light rain

The temperature in Manali today, on July 16, 2024, is 30.12 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.96 °C and 30.12 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 62% and the wind speed is 62 km/h. The sun rose at 05:50 AM and will set at 06:39 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, Manali is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.87 °C and 33.82 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 46%.With temperatures ranging between 26.96 °C and 30.12 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Manali the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 43.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Manali for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 16, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.