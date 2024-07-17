Manali Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.61 °C, check weather forecast for July 17, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Manali on July 17, 2024 here.
The temperature in Manali today, on July 17, 2024, is 32.15 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.61 °C and 33.96 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 56% and the wind speed is 56 km/h. The sun rose at 05:50 AM and will set at 06:39 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, July 18, 2024, Manali is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.95 °C and 31.78 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 59%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.61 °C and 33.96 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Manali the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 49.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Manali for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 17, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 18, 2024
|30.46 °C
|Light rain
|July 19, 2024
|30.66 °C
|Overcast clouds
|July 20, 2024
|30.34 °C
|Overcast clouds
|July 21, 2024
|33.93 °C
|Light rain
|July 22, 2024
|34.71 °C
|Light rain
|July 23, 2024
|34.42 °C
|Light rain
|July 24, 2024
|34.77 °C
|Overcast clouds
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.34 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|31.47 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|31.46 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|24.55 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|27.74 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|30.68 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|36.21 °C
|Sky is clear
