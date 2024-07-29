Manali Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.78 °C, check weather forecast for July 29, 2024
Jul 29, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Manali on July 29, 2024 here.
The temperature in Manali today, on July 29, 2024, is 32.01 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.78 °C and 34.51 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 54% and the wind speed is 54 km/h. The sun rose at 05:53 AM and will set at 06:37 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, Manali is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.7 °C and 34.21 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 55%.
With temperatures ranging between 28.78 °C and 34.51 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Manali the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 43.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Manali for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 29, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 30, 2024
|30.8 °C
|Light rain
|July 31, 2024
|30.15 °C
|Light rain
|August 1, 2024
|34.29 °C
|Light rain
|August 2, 2024
|33.75 °C
|Light rain
|August 3, 2024
|34.18 °C
|Light rain
|August 4, 2024
|33.6 °C
|Overcast clouds
|August 5, 2024
|34.51 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.65 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|30.92 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|32.4 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|21.88 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|29.28 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|28.51 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|36.05 °C
|Broken clouds
