Manali Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.78 °C, check weather forecast for July 29, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 30, 2024 30.8 °C Light rain July 31, 2024 30.15 °C Light rain August 1, 2024 34.29 °C Light rain August 2, 2024 33.75 °C Light rain August 3, 2024 34.18 °C Light rain August 4, 2024 33.6 °C Overcast clouds August 5, 2024 34.51 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.65 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.92 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.4 °C Light rain Bengaluru 21.88 °C Light rain Hyderabad 29.28 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 28.51 °C Moderate rain Delhi 36.05 °C Broken clouds

The temperature in Manali today, on July 29, 2024, is 32.01 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.78 °C and 34.51 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 54% and the wind speed is 54 km/h. The sun rose at 05:53 AM and will set at 06:37 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, Manali is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.7 °C and 34.21 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 55%.With temperatures ranging between 28.78 °C and 34.51 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Manali the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 43.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Manali for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 29, 2024

