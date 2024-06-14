Manali Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.3 °C, check weather forecast for June 14, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 15, 2024 35.19 °C Light rain June 16, 2024 32.45 °C Light rain June 17, 2024 32.23 °C Overcast clouds June 18, 2024 33.55 °C Light rain June 19, 2024 35.61 °C Light rain June 20, 2024 34.39 °C Light rain June 21, 2024 31.6 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.55 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 36.29 °C Broken clouds Chennai 33.09 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 23.28 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 29.64 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.64 °C Light rain Delhi 41.13 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Manali today, on June 14, 2024, is 33.06 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.3 °C and 34.9 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 51% and the wind speed is 51 km/h. The sun rose at 05:42 AM and will set at 06:36 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, June 15, 2024, Manali is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.81 °C and 35.44 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 42%.With temperatures ranging between 28.3 °C and 34.9 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Manali today stands at 121.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Manali for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 14, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

