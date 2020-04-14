Mandi Board sets up control room to help arhtiyas, farmers

cities

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Mandi Board has set up a control room to promptly address the issues of farmers and arhtiyas during procurement operations in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak.

In a statement, Mandi Board chairman Lal Singh said that he had unveiled contact numbers of the control room set up for all 22 districts in the state. “All necessary health protocol as well as social distancing measures will be followed in the right earnest to keep the spread of coronavirus under check,” he said.

He said elaborate arrangements were in place and necessary directions had already been issued to concerned authorities in this regard. The Mandi Board had also created an email ID wheat.proc2020.ctrl@punjab.gov.in for this purpose and complaints on this email could also be got registered.