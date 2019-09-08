Manimahesh Yatra concludes, over 3 lakh visited holy lake this year

cities

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 16:54 IST

The 14-day long pilgrimage to the glacier-fed Manimahesh Lake in Bharmour sub-division of Chamba district concluded late on Friday, with more than 25,000 taking dip in the holy lake on the last day. The pilgrimage had begun on August 24.

An estimated 3.5 lakh pilgrims undertook the pilgrimage this year. Every year, lakhs of pilgrims trek to the oval-shaped lake, located at a height of 13,500ft above the sea level, to catch a glimpse of Mount Kailash, believed to be the abode of Lord Shiva, and offer prayers.

Bharmour additional district Magistrate (ADM) Prithi Pal Singh said security personnel and rescue teams deployed along the trek will be relived on Saturday. “However, medical camps will function till Sunday to facilitate the returning pilgrims. Helicopter services will also continue for some time,” he said.

The administration had put in place elaborate arrangement for smooth conduct of the yatra. As many as 700 police personnel were deployed along the trek for security, rescue and traffic management.

This year, four pilgrims, two from Punjab and one each from Delhi and Himachal, were killed while undertaking the pilgrimage.The pilgrimage had to be suspended thrice due to damage caused to the roads and treks by torrential rains in the state. The yatra was suspended for two days on August 26, when a bridge connecting Bharmour with the base camp at Hadsar was washed away in deluge.

First Published: Sep 08, 2019 16:54 IST