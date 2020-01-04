Manjula wanted transfer to Kalyan jail: Byculla jail doctor in court

cities

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 00:57 IST

The prosecution on Friday examined the medical officer posted at Byculla jail, on the day one of the inmates, Manjula Shetye, was assaulted in the prison premises by six staffers on June 23, 2017. Shetye had died owing to the injuries from the assault.

According to the medical officer, Shetye wanted a transfer to the Kalyan prison. The medical officer told the court that when Shetye was brought to him, she was unconscious and he had referred the jail authorities to take her to a hospital.

The doctor, SA Khan, on Friday told the court that on the day of the incident, he along with the jail superintendent was conducting their daily rounds, during which one of the inmates approached them and requested for a transfer to a jail in Kalyan. Khan said, it was only later that he learnt that the inmate was Shetye.

Khan further told the court that after his duty, he left for home and was called back at 6:30pm. He said that when he reached the jail, the inmate was brought to his office.

Khan said that on examining her, he failed to find her pulse and was unable to record her blood pressure. Hence, he immediately directed the staff to take Shetye to a hospital, Khan told the court.

The six staffers of the Byculla jail who allegedly assaulted Shetye have been identified as Manisha Pokharkar, Bindu Naikode, Wasima Shaikh, Shital Shegokar, Surekha Gavle and Arti Shingne.

The prosecution alleged that Shetye, who was serving a life conviction, was assaulted by the six staffers, as she had complained against them and had sought a transfer to the Kalyan prison.