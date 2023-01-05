Home / Cities / Watch: First batch of passengers receives ‘warm’ welcome at Goa’s Manohar airport

Watch: First batch of passengers receives ‘warm’ welcome at Goa’s Manohar airport

Published on Jan 05, 2023 12:50 PM IST

The first passenger flight arrived at the airport at 9 am in the morning from Hyderabad.

A passengers receiving a rose from an airport official at Goa’s Manohar International Airport on Thursday.(ANI)
ByNisha Anand

As Goa’s Manohar International Airport, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month, commenced its flight operations on Thursday, the first batch of passengers was graced with a ‘hearty’ welcome, a video shows. Shared by news agency ANI on Twitter, the video features passengers being given roses by an airport official at the exit, with drums and music playing to welcome their arrival.

The first passenger flight arrived here in the morning from Hyderabad. An IndiGo flight landed at 9 am at the airport located in north Goa’s Mopa district. Hailing the project and its prospects, chief minister Pramod Sawant said, “Manohar International Airport was inaugurated by PM Modi, and today a commercial flight has landed here. This will boost the economy and tourism here.”

Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte and Union Minister Shripad Naik were also present to welcome the passengers at the terminal building of the airport. They also presented symbolic dummy boarding passes to passengers who were to take off on another flight scheduled for Hyderabad, marking the airport’s first departure.

“Congratulations to All Goans as a New Chapter opens in Goan Aviation with the First Commercial Flight (Indigo Hyderabad- Goa) landing at #ManoharInternationalAirport, Mopa-Goa. Our Sunshine State now boasts Two International Airports,” Khaunte tweeted an hour ago, sharing pictures from his visit to the airport.

The airport has been named after former chief minister Manohar Parrikar.

    Nisha Anand

    Trainee Content Producer for Hindustan Times Digital Streams. I read about feminism, late modern history, and globalisation of Korean music.

goa airport pramod sawant manohar parrikar + 1 more
