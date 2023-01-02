Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Woman who honey-trapped men through Facebook held in Goa

Woman who honey-trapped men through Facebook held in Goa

mumbai news
Published on Jan 02, 2023 11:51 PM IST

Dombivli The Manpada police arrested a 29-year-old woman who allegedly used social networking sites to make male friends, call them to hotels, steal their valuables and then flee to Goa and sell the loot with the help of a friend

HT Image
HT Image
BySajana Nambiar

Dombivli The Manpada police arrested a 29-year-old woman who allegedly used social networking sites to make male friends, call them to hotels, steal their valuables and then flee to Goa and sell the loot with the help of a friend.

Based on a complaint lodged by a cable operator businessman from Dombivli, the police arrested Samrudhi Khadpakar, a resident of Nirmalnagar, Mumbai, and her 34-year-old friend Vilendar D’Costa from Goa.

The 48-year-old victim and complainant Mahesh Patil was cheated of cash, jewelry, mobile phones worth 4.95 lakhs by the accused. However, it was Patil’s licensed revolver, stolen with other valuables from hotel in Khoni gaon in Dombivli east on December 21 that put the police on high alert.

The police have registered a case under section 379 of Indian penal code (IPC).

“We took the matter on priority since the woman had stolen the revolver. We thought it could be misused by her and started scanning her social media profiles. During the investigation we also found that a case had earlier been registered against her with the Dombivli government railway police. Further into the investigation we found her Mumbai residence address,” said Shekhar Bagade, senior police inspector, Manpada police.

“Our team then searched for her in Goa and discovered that she was selling the looted valuables with her male friend. We have arrested both the accused in the case from Mhapsa, Goa. The woman used to make friends with men on Facebook. She would then call them to hotels and spike their drinks and steal them. Fearing social pressure, the victims refrained from complaining and she kept meeting more men and stole them. We have seized all the valuables stolen by them,” said Bagade.

The police have managed to recover valuables worth 20.81 lakhs from them comprising 16 mobiles, one revolver, two watches, 290 grams of gold.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sajana Nambiar

    Sajana is a correspondent for Kalyan and has an experience of about four years covering civic and cultural issues for Thane edition of HT.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out