Maqsudan blast: Bail of 3 Kashmiri students rejected

cities

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 01:26 IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Mohali on Monday dismissed the bail plea of three Kashmiri students arrested in connection with the Maqsudan police station blast case.

The accused, Fazir Bashir Pinchoo, Shahid Quyoom and Amir Nazir Mir, were arrested for their alleged involvement in the hand grenade explosion that took place at the police station in Jalandhar on September 14 last year. Two policemen had sustained injuries.

Investigators claimed that it was Pinchoo and Quyoom, who were studying at a college in Jalandhar, who carried out the grenade attack. They said the three executed the blast under a conspiracy hatched by Zakir Rashid Bhat alias Zakir Musa, the self-styled head of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, a Kashmir-based terror outfit.

The NIA in May filed a chargesheet against under Sections 120-B, 121, 121-A, 122 and 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 16, 18, 20, 23 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and Section 3 of the Explosive Substances Act.

First Published: Aug 20, 2019 01:26 IST