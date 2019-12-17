March in support of new citizenship law at CCSU Meerut

cities

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 17:01 IST

Around 250 students, under the leadership of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), marched in support of the Constitutional (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019 on the campus of the Chaudhary Charan Singh University of Meerut on Tuesday.

They displayed banners and shouted slogans in support of the new citizenship law.

“We have been hearing a lot about various protests against the CAA ever since it was passed in the Parliament. We want to demonstrate that we understand how important this law is. Apart from that we also wanted to show that rallies and marches can be carried out without disturbing peace or hurting anyone,” said Hans Chaudhary, a member of the district branch of the ABVP.

Amber Aggarwal, another youngster who participated in the march, said, “A peaceful procession was taken out on the CCSU campus. The police had told us that no march / rally should be carried out on the road, so, we took care to stay on the campus and did not venture out.”

A number of women and girls also took part in the march.

Later, members of the ABVP and their supporters handed over a memorandum to the additional city magistrate, Chandresh Kumar Singh, expressing support for the CAA.