Masked assailants hack Jagraon woman to death

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 20:48 IST

Unidentified assailants hacked a woman to death, and also attacked her husband and two children, in Kothe Baggu village of Jagraon on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Rajvir Kaur, 30. Her husband, Gurpreet Singh, 35, and two children, Jaspreet Singh, 13, and Lakhbir Singh, 10, suffered injuries.

A file photo of deceased Rajvir Kaur and her husband Gurpreet Singh. ( HT Photo )

Gurpreet, a driver by profession, told the police that on Friday night, two masked men barged into his house after scaling the compound wall.

“Hearing a loud thud, I woke up and checked outside, when two men attacked me with sharp-edged weapons. As I fought them, my wife and children also woke up, and raised the alarm,” Gurpreet alleged.

“The armed assailants then attacked my wife and two sons, before fleeing. My son, Jaspreet, ran outside and informed the neighbours, who rushed us to the Jagraon civil hospital. But, my wife was declared brought dead,” he said.

On being informed, deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Jagraon) Gurdeep Singh and inspector Nidhan Singh, SHO at Jagraon City police station, reached the spot and initiated investigation.

Inspector Nidhan said they were probing various angles with regards to the attack, and had not ruled out the involvement of the woman’s husband, as he had been changing his statements.

They are also scanning CCTV footage from nearby cameras to identify the accused.

According to police, the family is not financially strong, so there was a bleak chance of robbery being the motive behind the attack. Besides, nothing was stolen from the house.

The children’s and their husband’s condition is stable.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

