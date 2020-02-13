Masked man rob bank of Rs 1.5 lakh in Tilak Nagar, arrested within hours

cities

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 00:04 IST

New Delhi: A masked man robbed a branch of Oriental Bank of Commerce bank in West Delhi’s Tilak Nagar of Rs 1.5 lakh by overpowering the security guard, and using the guard’s gun to threaten the staffers on Wednesday morning. The crime was captured in a CCTV camera inside the bank. The robber fled with the gun but threw it on the roadside, some distance away from the bank, the police said.

The police identified the scooter that the robber was driving through the CCTV footage and arrested him from his house in the same area on Wednesday evening. Police identified the robber as Pankaj Narang. The robbed money was also recovered from Narang’s possession, Sameer Sharma, additional deputy commissioner of police (west), said.

Senior officials of Oriental Bank of Commerce refused to comment on the incident. No press statement was issued by the bank. The additional DCP said the robbery was reported to the control room around 10.30am. A team from the local police station reached the bank and learnt that after the bank opened in the morning, a masked man, wearing a black jacket, blue trousers and a blue cap, entered the premises at 10.20am and overpowered the security guard.

In the one minute and 51 second CCTV footage from the bank, the masked man was seen snatching the security guard’s gun and pointing it towards the bank employees while an elderly man was writing something next to the guard. A woman staffer at whom the gun had been pointed could be seen standing with folded hands.

“The suspect threatened the staffers and asked the cashier to give R1.5 lakh. The cashier handed him the cash. The suspect fled with the gun. A case of robbery was registered at the Tilak Nagar police station and teams were formed to identify and nab the suspect,” said the additional DCP.

During the investigation, the officer said, the gun was on the roadside near the bank. The CCTV cameras installed in the neighbourhood were examined and it helped the police identify the scooter the suspect was riding.

“The scooter’s registration number helped us nab Pankaj Narang from his home in Tilak Nagar. We raided his house and caught him with the money. The scooter was also seized. We are interrogating him to know why he only demanded R1.5 lakh and if anybody else was involved in the crime,” said an investigator.