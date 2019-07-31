Math teacher suspended after girls say he molested them

cities

Noida: A math teacher of a private school in Sector 50 was suspended and a case registered against him at the Sector 49 police station after two girls students of class 7 accused him of molesting them.

According to the school authorities, he was suspended after they received a complaint from the two girls. The names of the suspect and the school are being withheld to protect the identity of the girls, who are minors.

“On July 20, the girls gave a written complaint to me against the teacher, alleging that they were being molested by him since April. When the girls could not take it any more, they informed their class teacher about it on July 17,” wrote the principal in her complaint to the police.

It further said the school counsellor was informed that the girls were uncomfortable with his behaviour and based on that complaint, the teacher was suspended under regulations of ‘sexual harassment at workplace’ and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The principal’s complaint said the incident has disturbed students as well as school authorities.

The principal remained unavailable for comment. However, police said they are on the lookout for the suspect teacher.

“Due legal action will be taken once we find him,” Ajay Kumar Aggarwal, station house officer, Sector 49 police station, said.

An FIR was registered on July 29 based on the principal’s complaint. Police said the delay was on account of the school having to take consent of the parents for proceeding with legal action.

The suspect has been booked under Section 354A of the IPC and relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

In another incident, a 24-year-old woman has alleged that she was abused and assaulted by her neighbour on Tuesday in Sector 50.

“The incident took place around 7.15pm and the suspect kept me at his place against my will till 9pm. This was witnessed by his roommate as well. After I managed to call my parents, they ran away,” wrote the woman in her complaint.

The man was booked under sections 354, 323 and 504 of the IPC and a case was registered at the Sector 49 police station.

Police said that the woman was known to the man for a few years. “We are on the lookout for the suspects and will arrest them soon,” Aggarwal said.

