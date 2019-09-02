Maya to review poll preparation on Sept 5

cities

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 21:03 IST

LUCKNOW Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati will hold a meeting of party leaders and office bearers on Thursday (September 5) to review preparation for the assembly by-poll and assembly election in four states, including Maharashtra, Haryana, Jharkhand and Delhi.

Mayawati was re-elected national president for the fourth term at a meeting of the party central executive committee on August 28.

She had then directed party leaders to strengthen the organization, launch membership drive and organize meetings of the ‘bhaichara’ committees to win the support of all communities.

A party leader said Mayawati will review the membership drive and working of various committees too.

He said the district and city committees will be rejiged as young, hard-working and loyal party leaders will be given responsibility in the organization.

The BSP has already announced candidates on 12 assembly seats on which by-poll will be held. Candidate on Gangoh seat, in Saharanpur district, will be announced later. In all by-polls are to be held on 13 seats.

Senior party leader Rakesh Pandey has expressed his inability to contest the by-poll from Jalalpur seat, in Ambedkar Nagar district, on health ground. The BSP has decided to field Chaya Verma, daughter of leader of legislature party Lalji Verma, from the seat.

The BSP chief has directed the office bearers to mobilize resources for the victory of the party candidates in the by-polls. That the BSP is taking the by-poll seriously could be gauged from the fact that senior party leaders have been fielded.

Mayawati will collect feedback of the preparation from the candidates during the meeting, a BSP leader said.

First Published: Sep 02, 2019 21:03 IST