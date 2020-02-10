Mayor reduced to rubber stamp, should resign: SAD

cities

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 22:33 IST

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Monday demanded the resignation of mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu on grounds that the mayor had been reduced to a rubber stamp.

Alluding to the ongoing controversy pertaining to cabinet minister Brahm Mohindra and mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu, Shiromani Akali Dal district president Harpal Juneja said, “As the minister has curtailed the powers of the mayor, he has now become a rubber stamp. Of the 60 wards, 26 have now come under the supervision of the Improvement Trust, while development of the remaining wards, which fall in the constituency of the chief minister, is directly monitored by the CM’s family.”

“The mayor no longer has any role in the municipal corporation except to sign files forwarded by both the leaders,” said Juneja, adding that for the first time the mayor was neither involved in development of Patiala City nor Patiala’s rural constituencies.

Lashing on the Congress government, Juneja said the party had failed to fulfil any promise made in its manifesto. In a bid to divert attention from failures and non-development, Mohindra is blaming the mayor, while the fact of the matter is that the government did not provide funds for the city.

“After three years of governance, projects such as solid waste management, shifting dairies, construction of a new bus stand and mutli-storey parking, have not been initiated. This indicates the government’s failure”, he said.