Mayor's Cup tournaments put on hold

cities Updated: Mar 11, 2020 20:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Pune The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has suspended all its Mayor’s Cup sports tournaments currently on going in the city as a precautionary measure against Covid-19 (coronavirus).

The Mayor’s Cup in cricket, kho-kho and football have been put on hold until further notice.

“We were conducting the matches at the PYC Hindu Gymkhana and have been informed that all tournaments will be suspended as of now,” said Arvind Shivale, president, Pune District Cricket Association.

Kho-kho players in the city from across the state, staying at the Baburao Sanas hostel, had to vacant the rooms on Tuesday afternoon. The hostel is being converted into an isolation centre for Covid-19 patients.

The Mayor’s Cup kho-kho tournament was to start at SP College from Tuesday.

“We can understand the situation, but a few officials came and forced our players to vacant rooms in an hour. Officials should had given time to the players,” said Sachin Godbole, chairman, Maharashtra Kho-Kho Association.

“In view of the positive cases in the city, we have decided to suspend the tournament, which covers 36 types of sports. The tournaments will be conducted later,” Pune’s mayor Murlidhar Mohol said.

