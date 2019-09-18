MBA grad, accomplice arrested for illegally withdrawing money from ATM

cities

The police, on Tuesday night, arrested two persons for fraudulently withdrawing money using other people’s cards at different ATM kiosks. The suspects were identified as Prashant Chaudhury, 30, who holds a BCA and an MBA degree, and Manish Kumar, 28, who holds a BCA degree. Kumar is a resident of Shahberi and Chaudhury belongs to Agra.

Tanu Upadhyaya, Circle Officer Greater Noida 1, said the police had received around ten complaints about illegal withdrawals from cards at ATM kiosks in Sector Alpha 2 in Greater Noida. “The modus operandi was the same in all the cases. The complainants said that they had visited the ATM kiosk to withdraw money. Two suspects were already inside the ATM booth. Once the victim swiped his card, the suspects told him that the machine was not working and he should check with the next machine,” she said.

The suspects would swiftly take over the machine where the card was first swiped. “They would take out some cards from their purse and pretend to withdraw money. Instead, they would manage to look at the customer’s keyboard on the next machine, and memorise the PIN. Since the transaction in the first machine would still be active, the suspects would withdraw money using the PIN,” Upadhyaya said. The two suspects mostly operated at kiosks where two machines were placed.

A team from Sector Beta 2 police station launched an investigation into the matter. They also accessed the CCTV camera footage from an ATM kiosk, in which the two suspects were seen illegally withdrawing money from a person’s card on the pretext of helping him. The police searched for and arrested them from an ATM kiosk in Sector Alpha 2.

The suspects revealed that they had met each other when they were studying in a private college in Ghaziabad in 2012. They had worked in a few private firms for a few years before jointly opening an office for a real estate broker in Shahberi in 2018.

“I had visited an ATM kiosk six months ago where a customer was unable to withdraw money. I asked him to check the next ATM and memorised his PIN. I used it in the first machine and it worked. I then started using this trick frequently,” Kumar said. He later involved Chaudhury in the racket.

The police have recovered 10 debit cards, two PAN cards, one Aadhaar card and ₹10,700 from their possession. They were produced in court and sent to judicial custody.

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 19:22 IST