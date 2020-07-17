MC chief visits micro-containment zone, urges residents to cooperate with govt officials

cities

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 20:57 IST

Municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal visited Kidwai Nagar, a micro-containment zone, on Friday and interacted with the residents there.

While interacting with the residents, the MC chief urged for their cooperation with government officials. He said that the MC staff has been working tirelessly to ensure the safety and well being of residents.

Sabharwal said, “All micro-containment zones are being sanitised at regular intervals. Directions have also been issued to the staff to intensify the sanitisation and cleanliness drive so that we can break the Covid-19 chain.”

He urged the residents to always wear a mask, maintain physical distancing and hand hygiene.

The areas which have been announced as micro-containment zones in the city include Kucha No 5 in Field Ganj, Street No 3 in Vijay Nagar, Blocks B&C in GK Estate, from Lucky Hairdresser to RS Model School in Navi Abadi Khanna, from house no 37 to 76 in Kidwai Nagar, house no 161 to 209 in Janpath Colony near Ayali and from Sohal Building Workshop to Gas Agency in Street No 3 in Guru Gobind Singh Nagar, Daba Road.