MC, NGOs commence deworming of stray dogs in Ludhiana

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 19:44 IST

With an aim to save the human population from zoonotic diseases (illnesses that pass from animals to humans) and to take care of the stray dogs during the lockdown, the municipal corporation (MC) along with two NGOs, President Animal Protection Welfare Society and Om Shri Sewa Trust, started their deworming process on Saturday.

The MC had started serving food to hundreds of stray dogs in different parts of the city on March 26 so that they don’t turn aggressive.

As per the MC officials, Ivermectin tablets are added to the food for the dogs to clear the endoparasites and ectoparasites.

On Saturday, the teams served 1,500 rotis, 5kg cooked rice and 4kg milk to the stray dogs at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), markets of Sarabha Nagar, BRS Nagar, Rajguru Nagar, Ferozepur Road and Barewal area where the dhabas and restaurants have been closed due to the lockdown.

MC senior veterinary officer Dr Harbans Bhalla said, “Prabhjot Singh, owner of Akal Medical Hall, donated the medicines and has also assured that he will talk to the manufacturers for more.”

He said, “Ivermectin tablets clear the parasites including round worms, skin mange, mites, ticks, etc. So, if the dog defecates in the open, there would be no parasite eggs on the faeces, which can be harmful for humans. Few zoonotic diseases are also covered under this medicine.”