Home / Cities / MC polls: Panchkula citizens’ body panel to invite names, nominate candidates

MC polls: Panchkula citizens’ body panel to invite names, nominate candidates

cities Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 00:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
         

The Citizens’ Welfare Association (CWA), the apex body of all residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) in Panchkula, has constituted a five-member action committee to invite the names of residents interested in contesting the municipal corporation (MC) elections.

“CWA is not supporting or affiliated with any of the political parties and is working independently for the welfare of the citizens of Panchkula in all respects,” said association president SK Nayar.

He said that the members have taken the unanimous decision to participate in the MC elections.

“The residents from various sectors and RWA members are participating for the posts of councillors and mayor in the ongoing civic body elections,” he said.

Those interested in contesting the polls can send their applications/ requests to the committee members which include MR Syal of Sector 18, SK Nayar of Sector 15, Sunil Jain of Sector 11, Ramesh Sondhi of Sector 21 and Bhagwan Das of Sector 25.

Nayar said the joint action committee would jointly declare the candidate and the latter would be duly supported by the residents’ associations of their respective wards.

“We have decided to fight the elections only because we have seen only political gimmicks in the past seven years and no development,” said Nayar.

