MCDs object to Delhi govt sanitation campaign

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 22:50 IST

New Delhi

Political leaders of the BJP-led municipal corporations raised objections to a “sanitation campaign” launched by the Delhi government on Friday, alleging the AAP regime was “interfering in its work area and usurping its credit”.

Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, had on Thursday said that his government would make Delhi as clean as London and Paris if voted back to power for the next five years.

The government also launched a campaign, whereby vans with posters on ‘composting of green waste,’ ‘reducing single-use plastics’ and ‘making bags from old clothes’ would go around spreading awareness among citizens.

The north corporation Leader of House, Tilak Raj Kataria, said on Friday, “We have been working hard on diminishing the landfills and sweeping and cleaning roads. The Delhi government has no contribution in this, and like the delngue-malaria issue, they wish to take the credit now.”