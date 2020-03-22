e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 22, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / MCG bans entry to parks, community centres

MCG bans entry to parks, community centres

cities Updated: Mar 22, 2020 22:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Gurugram:

In its effort to curb the spread of Sars-cov2 virus in the city, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has imposed an indefinite ban on the entry of people in all its parks and community centres, the civic body said in an order issued on Sunday.

A breach of the order would lead to action against the violator for “disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant” under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

The order issued by MCG commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh has come into force with immediate effect and will remain enforced until further orders, the release further stated.

To make the public aware about this, copies of the order were pasted at all the gates of parks, and community centres by the MCG, in assistance with local residents’ welfare associations (RWAs), on Sunday.

There are 793 parks, which fall under the MCG’s jurisdiction. Of these parks, 483 are maintained by RWAs and 310 by the civic body. Similarly, of a total of 60 community centres, 22 are maintained by RWAs and 38 by the MCG.

“MCG is taking every necessary step against the spread of coronavirus. WhatsApp groups have been created by the MCG to sensitize and coordinate the arrangements of all the RWAs and residential societies located within the corporation’s boundary. Awareness pamphlets for coronavirus prevention measures have also been distributed among the RWAs and residential societies. Zone wise separate teams have been formed for this task. The process of sanitizing various societies is also ongoing,” said Singh.

The MCG commissioner further said that all necessary services related to sanitation, water supply, sewerage, fire and street lights will be continued uninterrupted by the civic body. He has further instructed all officers and employees to fulfil the responsibility of providing necessary services by shutting down routine tasks.

top news
Covid-19 forces Delhi lockdown till March 31, borders to be closed
Covid-19 forces Delhi lockdown till March 31, borders to be closed
India enters partial lockdown: Top 5 things to keep in mind
India enters partial lockdown: Top 5 things to keep in mind
Full list of 80 districts under complete lockdown due to Covid-19
Full list of 80 districts under complete lockdown due to Covid-19
Samsung, Oppo, Vivo stop smartphone production in India amid lockdown
Samsung, Oppo, Vivo stop smartphone production in India amid lockdown
Janta Curfew: Mumbai never stops, they say. But have a look at these pics
Janta Curfew: Mumbai never stops, they say. But have a look at these pics
Janta curfew: Deepika-Ranveer, Kangana Ranaut hit balconies
Janta curfew: Deepika-Ranveer, Kangana Ranaut hit balconies
‘Kohli is best batsman in the world’: WI legend lauds Indian captain
‘Kohli is best batsman in the world’: WI legend lauds Indian captain
India unites to applaud Covid-19 warriors from balconies amid janta curfew
India unites to applaud Covid-19 warriors from balconies amid janta curfew
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreakCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19KajolToday SensexDelhi gang rape convicts2012 Delhi gang rape case

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities