MCG bans entry to parks, community centres

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 22:50 IST

Gurugram:

In its effort to curb the spread of Sars-cov2 virus in the city, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has imposed an indefinite ban on the entry of people in all its parks and community centres, the civic body said in an order issued on Sunday.

A breach of the order would lead to action against the violator for “disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant” under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

The order issued by MCG commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh has come into force with immediate effect and will remain enforced until further orders, the release further stated.

To make the public aware about this, copies of the order were pasted at all the gates of parks, and community centres by the MCG, in assistance with local residents’ welfare associations (RWAs), on Sunday.

There are 793 parks, which fall under the MCG’s jurisdiction. Of these parks, 483 are maintained by RWAs and 310 by the civic body. Similarly, of a total of 60 community centres, 22 are maintained by RWAs and 38 by the MCG.

“MCG is taking every necessary step against the spread of coronavirus. WhatsApp groups have been created by the MCG to sensitize and coordinate the arrangements of all the RWAs and residential societies located within the corporation’s boundary. Awareness pamphlets for coronavirus prevention measures have also been distributed among the RWAs and residential societies. Zone wise separate teams have been formed for this task. The process of sanitizing various societies is also ongoing,” said Singh.

The MCG commissioner further said that all necessary services related to sanitation, water supply, sewerage, fire and street lights will be continued uninterrupted by the civic body. He has further instructed all officers and employees to fulfil the responsibility of providing necessary services by shutting down routine tasks.