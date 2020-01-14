MCG seals 9 commercial properties for tax default

cities

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 19:31 IST

Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Tuesday sealed nine commercial properties across the city for defaulting on property tax payment. All nine properties owed MCG around ₹5.40 crore in property taxes cumulatively, said an official release issued by the civic body.

In zone 4, an MCG team sealed two properties in Sector 73 and sector 66. Their owners owed MCG ₹27.23 lakh and ₹2.64 crore, respectively.

In zone 1, two properties in Sector 88 and Basai were sealed. Their owners owed ₹47.42 lakh and ₹59.30 lakh, respectively.

In zone 2, the team sealed an automobile showroom on Old Delhi Road which owed the MCG ₹39.79 lakh in property taxes, and a commercial property in Palam Vihar for ₹25.09 lakh tax default.

In zone 3, MCG sealed three properties, two in Ghata and one in Gwal Pahari whose owners owed the MCG ₹26.35 lakh, ₹24.55 lakh, and ₹27.72 lakh.

“Property tax is applicable on all types of buildings and vacant plots located within the MCG’s jurisdiction under the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994. It is mandatory to pay property tax annually. Those who do not do so have to pay an annual interest rate of 18% and subsequently action is taken to seal, attach and auction such properties,” said SS Rohilla, public relation officer, MCG.

During a review meeting held in the MCG office in Sector 34 on Monday, taxation department officials apprised MCG commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh that overall there are 240 properties which owe in excess of ₹20 lakh each in property tax to the civic body. As many as 24 such properties are in zone 1, 87 in zone 2, 56 in zone 3, and 73 properties in zone 4, the officials said.