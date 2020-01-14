e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020
Home / Cities / MCG seals 9 commercial properties for tax default

MCG seals 9 commercial properties for tax default

cities Updated: Jan 14, 2020 19:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Tuesday sealed nine commercial properties across the city for defaulting on property tax payment. All nine properties owed MCG around ₹5.40 crore in property taxes cumulatively, said an official release issued by the civic body.

In zone 4, an MCG team sealed two properties in Sector 73 and sector 66. Their owners owed MCG ₹27.23 lakh and ₹2.64 crore, respectively.

In zone 1, two properties in Sector 88 and Basai were sealed. Their owners owed ₹47.42 lakh and ₹59.30 lakh, respectively.

In zone 2, the team sealed an automobile showroom on Old Delhi Road which owed the MCG ₹39.79 lakh in property taxes, and a commercial property in Palam Vihar for ₹25.09 lakh tax default.

In zone 3, MCG sealed three properties, two in Ghata and one in Gwal Pahari whose owners owed the MCG ₹26.35 lakh, ₹24.55 lakh, and ₹27.72 lakh.

“Property tax is applicable on all types of buildings and vacant plots located within the MCG’s jurisdiction under the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994. It is mandatory to pay property tax annually. Those who do not do so have to pay an annual interest rate of 18% and subsequently action is taken to seal, attach and auction such properties,” said SS Rohilla, public relation officer, MCG.

During a review meeting held in the MCG office in Sector 34 on Monday, taxation department officials apprised MCG commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh that overall there are 240 properties which owe in excess of ₹20 lakh each in property tax to the civic body. As many as 24 such properties are in zone 1, 87 in zone 2, 56 in zone 3, and 73 properties in zone 4, the officials said.

top news
24 new faces in AAP’s list of 70 candidates for Delhi Assembly polls
24 new faces in AAP’s list of 70 candidates for Delhi Assembly polls
India tweaks rule for Malaysian palm oil after Mahathir’s CAA remark. He responds
India tweaks rule for Malaysian palm oil after Mahathir’s CAA remark. He responds
Warner, Finch star as India suffer worst-ever defeat against Australia
Warner, Finch star as India suffer worst-ever defeat against Australia
‘Never claimed to be a celebrity,’ Ashwin shuts down Twitter troll
‘Never claimed to be a celebrity,’ Ashwin shuts down Twitter troll
Delhi Police to persuade CAA protesters to end Shaheen Bagh agitation: Sources
Delhi Police to persuade CAA protesters to end Shaheen Bagh agitation: Sources
In rivalry with Toyota, Volkswagen may emerge as the biggest auto giant
In rivalry with Toyota, Volkswagen may emerge as the biggest auto giant
IndiGo pilot de-rostered after complaint of abuse from passenger
IndiGo pilot de-rostered after complaint of abuse from passenger
On The Record | Davinder Singh’s arrest and how it changes how Afzal is viewed
On The Record | Davinder Singh’s arrest and how it changes how Afzal is viewed
trending topics
Pongal 2020 WishesP ChidambaramDSSSB Recruitment 2020Ritu NandaMakar Sankranti 2020Bollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020Hrithik RoshanPongal RecipesIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities