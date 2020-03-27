Med services to lose licences if they shut down

Med services to lose licences if they shut downcities Updated: Mar 27, 2020 01:03 IST
Thane civic body said licences of registered hospitals, medical professionals and stores which remain close during the lockdown period will be cancelled. The development comes after 61 private doctors in Diva closed their clinics to avoid treating infected patients without safety gear. Deputy civic commissioner Sandeep Malvi confirmed the development.
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
top news
trending topics