Medical associations condemn allegations of malpractices made by NGO Sathi

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 18:34 IST

PUNE As many as 22 medical associations IN the city have together condemned the study by non-governmental organisation (NGO) Sathi (Support for Advocacy and Training to Health Initiatives), which claimed that “promotional practices of the pharmaceutical industry and implementation of status of related regulatory codes in India lacked credibility”.

A meeting of these associations was held on December 13, where a joint resolution condemning the study was passed.

These associations have called on the NGO to disclose the names of the doctors involved in malpractices or to apologise to the doctors’ associations for defamation of the medical profession.

The resolution stated: “The names of doctors involved should be disclosed to all the concerned medical council like Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC), Ayurvedic council and homoeopathic council so that the culprits are punished. We solemnly pledge to abide by all the legal and ethical values in medical practice and have never observed such a ghastly practice.”

The resolution also called for Dr Arun Gadre, who headed the study, to apologise to the medical fraternity about the same.

The NGO stood by its earlier statement and said, “The report contains no generalising or sweeping statements and has quotations from MRs (medical representatives) whom it has interviewed…The quote regarding demand of doctors for pleasure trips involving female company was made by a senior MR and has been quoted verbatim. The decision to highlight parts of the report and its portrayal is the sole prerogative of the media and Sathi is not responsible for the same.”

The NGO said that the report was qualitative in nature and based on 50 in-depth interviews with medical representatives, area sales managers, medical doctors, and pharma executive directors. Of these, 36 were medical representatives, five were informants in senior positions in pharma companies, and nine were doctors. Anonymity and confidentiality were strictly maintained.