Medical student’s Ekta Kothawade fatal accident took place at Katraj ‘black spot’ known for mishaps

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 19:06 IST

Pune The spot where 25-year-old medical student Ekta Kothawade lost her life on Monday, has been identified as a “black spot” by the Bharati Vidyapeeth traffic police department.

A “black spot” is various sites on roads across the city where accidents regularly take place and enables police and commuters to be aware of the dangers when traversing those routes.

The 500m road stretch where Kothawade met with her fatal accident - losing balance on her two-wheeler she fell down and was run over by a tempo - has cement blocks installed by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). These blocks eat into the road and as per residents of the area, two-wheeler riders often get confused about where the the road level, and hence, multiple accidents at this black spot.

“The cement blocks need to be removed. These blocks have reduced road height by at least an inch, which makes the road level uneven. A bike rider gets confused and loses balance. That is what happened with the girl. There is also a big pothole just before the cement blocks,” said Rajesh Puranik, senior police inspector in-charge of Bharati Vidyapeeth traffic police division.

“We have identified this specific spot in front of the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park entrance gate as ‘black spot’ which is accident prone and needs to be repaired. There is heavy traffic throughout the day on this road,” added Puranik.

Local shop owners outside the park also complain about the road conditions.

Store owner Anil More, a eye-witness to Monday’s accident said, “We rushed to help the girl when the accident happened. It is very bad road. As there is a slope, vehicles speed in and then hit this patch of cement pavement blocks. Everyday people wobble and slip at this spot.”

Talking about the accident and cement pavement blocks, Aniruddha Pawaskar head of the PMC road department, said, “Monday’s accident was unfortunate and I have sent our engineers to survey the spot. If the cement blocks are damaged and road has become uneven we will repair it on a priority. I will personally monitor the work so that such accidents won’t happen again.”

Danger zone

Just before entrance gate of Katraj zoo (Rajiv Gandhi Park)

On one side shops, then footpath, then cycle track, then cement pavement blocks and finally cement road.

Continuous vehicle movement on this road

No space for pedestrians to walk through

