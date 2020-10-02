Meham MLA Kundu begins indefinite strike against farm laws

cities

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 19:42 IST

Stating that the recently enacted farm laws will destroy the farming community, independent MLA from Meham, Balraj Kundu started an indefinite hunger strike from Meham Chaubisi Chabutara on Friday.

Kundu said that he will continue his ‘Kisan Majdoor Nyay Yudh’ till the Union government amends these laws. “These laws are against farmers and were brought in by the Union government to destroy the farming community and benefit crony capitalists. The laws, which were thrust upon the farmers without any discussion in the Parliament, will destroy the mandi system and bring an end to the minimum support price,” he added.

Kundu further said that leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar seem to be sharing the same views on these laws as Hooda did not register any protest against the legislations during the one-day assembly session.

Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav, Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta, farmer leader Rakesh Takait and Samajwadi party MLA from Uttar Pradesh, Nahid Hasan reached the dharna site to offer their support to Kundu.

Yadav said instead of listening to farmers, the government took the ordinance route to pass these laws. “Farmers are now worried that private players will increase or decrease the prices of their produce at will and farmers’ bargaining power will be reduced,” he added.

Yadav also hit out at Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, saying, “Despite belonging to Devi Lal’s family, he (Dushyant) has no quality as of his great grandfather and he is greedy for power. His wicket will fall soon because now the farmers’ have come out on streets against these laws.”