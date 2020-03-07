e-paper
Men on bike snatch driver’s phone

cities Updated: Mar 07, 2020 01:10 IST
HT Correspondent
A chauffeur working with a BKC-based private company was robbed of his phone after two bike-borne men snatched it from him in Airoli on Tuesday. The incident took place at Rabale MIDC along the Mahape-Thane MIDC Road. Shahnavaz Hussain, 31, drove one of the office employees to a hotel at Mahape-Thane MIDC Road around 6.30 pm. After the man went in, Hussain sat near the footpath and watching videos on his phone. “The two men came on a red and black bike and snatched Hussain’s phone,” said an officer from Rabale MIDC police station.

The police have booked the duo for robbing Hussain’s phone worth ₹10,000.

