‘Mentally ill’ man with knife stopped outside Parliament gate

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 21:20 IST

New Delhi: A 26-year-old man armed with a knife was arrested on Monday after he allegedly tried to cross a barricade to enter Parliament House from Vijay Chowk.

Police said the man appeared a bit “mentally disturbed” and claimed that he wanted to be heard on his views about meat and liquor ban. Police said the man has no criminal record and that they have not been able to establish his connections with any group so far.

According to the police, it was around 9am when the man, later identified as 26-year-old Sagar, a resident of Laxmi Nagar in east Delhi, arrived at Vijay Chowk on a black motorcycle, parked it close by and tried to cross the barricades placed before gate number 1 of the Parliament building.

“The policemen at the gate asked him about his credentials but he insisted that he wanted to get inside Parliament. When he was frisked, policemen recovered a knife from him. The man was detained and taken to Parliament Street police station,” an officer, who did not wish to be named, said.

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said the man was arrested and a case under Arms Act (for carrying a knife), and under the IPC sections (for obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions, criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty and criminal intimidation) was registered against him.

“The man appeared mentally disturbed. When questioned, he said he wanted to be heard on views about bans on liquor and meat. We checked his records and did not find his involvement in any previous crime. His association with any religious or political group has not been established so far,” the DCP said.

First Published: Sep 02, 2019 21:20 IST