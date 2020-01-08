Metro expansion discussed at GMDA meet

cities

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 21:29 IST

Gurugram Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday chaired the fifth meeting of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), more than six months after the last meeting was held on May 27, 2019. Air pollution, Metro expansion and construction of the upcoming Sheetla Mata Devi Medical College in Gurugram were the main topics discussed, according to an official statement issued by the GMDA on Wednesday.



While most officials remained tight-lipped about developments discussed in the closed-door meeting held at the PWD guest house, VS Kundu, chief executive officer of the GMDA, said, “The meeting was essentially a review of ongoing projects, such as extension of the Gurugaman bus service to Delhi and Faridabad, and the GMDA’s plan to install a network of low-cost air quality monitoring devices in the city. Other projects were also discussed, but I cannot provide the details offhand.”



However, Kundu mentioned that the Metro expansion was extensively discussed. “The detailed project report for the same is almost finalised. We have made some changes to the alignment, and the metro will now go up to Sector 21 in Dwarka instead of Sector 24, as discussed earlier, for better integration with the Delhi Metro. We will also be integrating the Rapid Metro to create one seamless system for commuters. We are expecting the Centre’s approval by July 2020. The state government’s approval will be given soon.”



In addition to this, the GMDA’s statement mentions that 140 locations have been finalised across the city for the GMDA to install air quality monitors. This initiative, which was scheduled to take off by March 2019, is yet to come to fruition. Asked by when the network of monitors will be active, Kundu said, “It will be done in the coming months. We cannot provide an exact date at the moment.”



Khattar on Wednesday also approved the final proposal for construction of the Sheeta Mata Devi Medical College in Gurugram. As per the official statement, the GMDA will contribute 50% of the funds, the MCG 45% and the Mata Sheetla Devi Place of Worship Board will contribute the rest for construction of this college.

