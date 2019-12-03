Metro extension to Vaishali likely to have four stations, final DPR likely soon

cities

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 21:21 IST

Ghaziabad: The officials of the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) Tuesday said their recently selected Vaishali to Mohan Nagar Metro extension project will be taken up for review in a ‘Disha’ meeting, which is to be chaired by Ghaziabad MP General (retired) VK Singh on December 7.

The authority officials said they had proposed the extension to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) with four stations on the 5.06km long route.

On the directions of the state government, GDA vice-chairperson Kanchan Verma, during a meeting with DMRC, had opted for extending the presently operational Vaishali to Mohan Nagar Metro route and had asked the DMRC to prepare the detailed project report (DPR).

“The DPR is likely to be submitted to us within a week and later, it will be sent to the state government for approval. The tentative cost of the extension will be about ₹1,700 crore but that may go down in the DPR. In our discussions, we have proposed four stations — at Sector 14 (Vasundhara), Prahladgarhi, Sahibabad and final one that will with the presently operational station at Mohan Nagar,” Verma said.

“The project will also be discussed in the ‘Disha’ meeting, which will be chaired by the Ghaziabad MP. All development works in the district are reviewed during the ‘Disha’ meeting that is held every three months. A review of the proposed Metro extension will be taken up during the upcoming meeting on December 7. The main reason why the earlier proposal of a line from Sector 62 to Mohan Nagar was not taken up was due to the projected lesser ridership. The present ridership on the Vaishali to Mohan Nagar line is encouraging and the extension will benefit more passengers,” Verma said.

A GDA official, not wishing to be named, said she will also be trying to pursue the DMRC to pay its share towards the rolling stock. The DMRC had earlier declined to pay its share towards to the rolling stock of the Sector 62 to Mohan Nagar route.

Verma added that the plan for the Sector 62 to Mohan Nagar route has not been dropped.

“It is just that we will be taking up the extension of the Vaishali to Mohan Nagar line for now. The other project will be taken up in the future as we have not completely dropped the plan. For that purpose, we have asked DMRC to incorporate a station at Sahibabad complete with a shed so that the Sector 62 extension, in the future, can easily be connected to Sahibabad,” she added.

The station at Sahibabad will be close to station of Regional Rapid Transit System project and the two stations will be connected with a skywalk or an open bridge for passengers to switch between the two train systems.

The work on the RRTS project which will link Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut through a high-speed train connectivity, has already started in Ghaziabad.