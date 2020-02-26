MHRD probe team to return to AU on March 13-14

cities

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 01:04 IST

PRAYAGRAJ: The three-member inquiry committee, looking into allegations of administrative, financial and recruitment irregularities during the tenure of former vice chancellor of Allahabad University Prof Ratan Lal Hangloo would visit the university campus for two days next month.

On March 13 and 14, the team would meet some of the complainants in person. Besides, the committee has asked the complainants to submit further evidences, either in written or verbal form, with respect to what they have already submitted to the varsity authorities, said AU officials.

The team would meet the complainants between 11.30am to 5pm on March 13 and between 9 am and 5 am on the next day, they added.

Two members of inquiry committee were in the city on Monday who took with them all the complaints submitted by different people alleging irregularities committed during the period of Prof Hangloo as AU VC.

“We have been given the complaints by the AU authorities and all three of us would study the same on an individual basis so that we are not influenced by each other’s opinion”, said the chairman of the committee, Prof N Rao, on Monday.

After going through the complaints, the committee would be asking the complainant concerned to appear in person so that the committee members can have a one to one interaction with the person.

The inquiry committee is headed by Prof Nageshwar Rao, vice-chancellor, IGNOU while Prakash Mani Tripathi, VC, INGNTU, Amarkantak and Rama Shankar Dubey, VC, Gujarat Central University are the other two members of the team.