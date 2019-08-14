MHRD seeks details of ragging incident from AU

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 18:02 IST

The Union ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has taken a strong view of the alleged ragging incident in Allahabad University’s Sir Sundar Lal (SSL) Hostel on August 11 and sought details of the incident and the action taken by the university, on a priority.

This followed registration of a complaint on the UGC’s anti-ragging helpline by the first year students who claimed to have been ragged by senior students on the roof of the hostel.

The central university, on its part, has convened a meeting of the university’s anti-ragging committee headed by vice-chancellor RL Hangloo on August 22, to look into the incident and take a decision. Besides the university’s teachers, this panel has members from the district police, district administration besides students and their parents, informed AU proctor Ram Sevak Dubey.

The findings of the panel and the action taken on its basis by the university will then be sent to the Centre, he informed.

Whatever be the outcome of that meeting, seven senior students have been suspended on the complaint of the freshmen by the university administration. A show-cause notice was served on them and they were expelled from the hostel, even before receiving the communiqué from the MHRD.

According to first year students, these senior students had taken them to the roof of the hostel in the night on the pretext of getting an introduction and had ragged them. These new students have claimed that they were forced to kneel and hold ears, were subjected to abuses and forced to hurl abuses as well.

After their suspension, the seven senior students of BA-3 and BA-2 accused of ragging were ordered to report at the proctor’s office and explain their conduct/stand on August 13. “The accused students have denied all charges of ragging levelled against them. A report in this regard will be submitted by the internal committee of the proctorial team to the anti-ragging panel which will look into the case,” Prof Dubey said.

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 18:02 IST