Home / Cities / Migrant held for rape attempt on toddler in Kharar

Migrant held for rape attempt on toddler in Kharar

The accused was produced before a local court on Monday that sent him to four-day police custody

cities Updated: Jul 06, 2020 23:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Hindustantimes
         

The police arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly trying to rape a two-year-old girl. The accused, a native of Uttar Pradesh was working as a labourer in Kharar.

The accused was produced before a local court on Monday that sent him to four-day police custody.

According to the complaint filed by the girl’s parents, she was playing near her house when their neighbour took her behind the bushes, near their locality where he tried to rape her. However, when the girl’s parents reached there the accused fled the spot.

The police on Sunday conducted a raid at the house of the accused and arrested him.

“The accused is said to be mentally unstable. He is separated from his wife. Currently, he was staying with his cousin brothers here,” said the investigation officer.

A case has been registered under Sections 376 (rape), 511 (attempt to commit an offence) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

