Min temp dips to 15.7 degrees in Lucknow

Updated: Nov 10, 2019 23:11 IST

The minimum temperature dipped to 15.7 degrees Celsius in the city on Sunday, marking the onset of winters in the northern plains. The maximum was recorded at 22 degrees, as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has predicted that the night temperature was expected to go below 14-degree mark in the coming days. “Dense fog is expected this season,” said JP Gupta, director, state MET department.

Considering the drop in temperatures doctors advised people who go out early in the morning to take precautions and wear warm clothes.

In Pilibhit district, the night temperature dropped to 12 degrees on Friday, according to IMD data.