Minor boys held for murdering teenager in Delhi’s Desh Bandhu Gupta Road

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 21:37 IST

New Delhi:

Two minor boys, aged 15 and 16 years, were apprehended for allegedly killing another teenager after inviting him to a liquor party at an abandoned building in central Delhi’s Desh Bandhu Gupta Road and stabbing him with a broken liquor bottle when he was drunk last week, the police said.

Police said the murder was an act of revenge as the two groups had fought around a fortnight ago over claiming dominance. The two were caught on Friday from the house of the relatives of one of them in outer Delhi’s Nangloi.

On December 6, the duo invited the 17-year-old boy for the party on the pretext of resolving their difference. They made him drink a lot. As the teenager got drunk, they allegedly began hurling abuses on him. A scuffle broke out between them when the teenager protested. The two boys found an opportunity, broke a liquor bottle and stabbed him multiple times in his neck and other parts of the body, the police said.

“The teenager ran for help after being stabbed. The duo chased him till he reached the main road. The injured teenager sat on a bus stop and fell unconscious. The duo fled as they saw some locals rushing to help the injured boy. The teenager was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital where he succumbed to his stab injuries on Thursday,” said a police officer.

Police said initially a case of attempt to murder was registered and after the injured teenager died, they converted it into a murder case. “It was a blind case since we did not know the suspects and the motive behind the crime. We collected information about the teenager, his friends, rivals, and about his personal enmities,” the officer added.

During the probe, the officer said, the investigating team learnt that two boys who were last seen with the teenager were missing since the day of crime. Investigators learnt that they had fled to Bihar. A team was sent to their native village in Bihar. However, the two had left from there as well.

“Further probe led the police to the house of the relatives of one suspect in Nangloi from where the two were caught,” another police officer said.