e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 08, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Minor EVM glitches at two booths

Minor EVM glitches at two booths

cities Updated: Feb 09, 2020 00:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi

Polling for Delhi Assembly polls was delayed at two booths in northeast Delhi and central Delhi area due to brief technical glitches in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

The voting was delayed at C10 block booth in Yamuna Vihar in northeast Delhi and at Sardar Patel Vidyalaya booth number 114 in Lodhi Estate area in central Delhi. Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi was one of the voters who exercised her franchise at Sardar Patel Vidyalaya.

The election officials, however, said that the glitch was very small. They also said that the percentage of EVMs malfunctioning has gone down this time.

Delhi chief electoral officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh said, “The number of electronic voting machines (EVMs) malfunctioning this time was just 0.29%; as compared to 0.31% during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.”

He also said that the voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) failure this year was also negligible at 0.79%, as against 5.9% in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

“This year we saw the lowest EVM replacement across all polling stations. It’s heartening to see the better implementation and training of poll officials,” said Sudeep Jain, deputy election commissioner, election commission of India (ECI), at a press conference in the evening.

top news
Exit polls predict return of Kejriwal-led AAP, party fears EVM tampering
Exit polls predict return of Kejriwal-led AAP, party fears EVM tampering
Manoj Tiwari disses exit polls that project Kejriwal win, makes his projection
Manoj Tiwari disses exit polls that project Kejriwal win, makes his projection
Kejriwal to storm Delhi again, say exit polls. The projections are here
Kejriwal to storm Delhi again, say exit polls. The projections are here
2 killed in blast during religious procession in Punjab’s Tarn Taran
2 killed in blast during religious procession in Punjab’s Tarn Taran
NCP activist claims plot to kill Sharad Pawar; files police complaint
NCP activist claims plot to kill Sharad Pawar; files police complaint
An insider’s tale of UPA’s success, failure, writes Karan Thapar
An insider’s tale of UPA’s success, failure, writes Karan Thapar
Man crosses road inches away from elephant, shocking video angers people
Man crosses road inches away from elephant, shocking video angers people
Delhi exit polls decoded: AAP win predicted, BJP makes gains, Congress lags
Delhi exit polls decoded: AAP win predicted, BJP makes gains, Congress lags
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalDelhi Assembly Elections 2020Delhi Exit Polls 2020Swara BhaskerDelhi Assembly Election 2020 VotingDelhi Polls 2020Shaheen BaghDelhi Exit Poll Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities