Minor siblings murdered in Kaushambi

  Nov 07, 2019
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Police officials investigating at the crime scene
Police officials investigating at the crime scene
         

Sensation prevailed in Bakshi-Ka-Pura village in Kaushambi district after bodies of two siblings, 17-year-old Sheela and her 15-year-old brother Rajendra aka Babua, with gunshot injuries were found inside their locked house on Thursday morning, police said.

Their mother Ratni Devi, wife of late Gappu Saroj, returned from her eldest daughter’s house from a neighbouring village in the morning and called the villagers when the children did not open the door despite repeated knocks.

The villagers entered the house after scaling the boundary wall and found the body of Sheela lying in the courtyard. When they searched the house, Babua’s body was found hidden under a heap of hay in one of the rooms.

Enraged over the brutal murders, villagers staged a protest and refused to hand over the bodies to the police. However, some local leaders, including MLA Lal Bahadur, intervened and pacified them.

Gunshot wounds were found on the chest and stomach of both bodies, said DIG (Range) KP Singh.

He said teams had been formed for early workout of the murders and all angles, including property, were under scanner. Some suspects have been rounded up for questioning, he added.

Villagers informed police that Ratni Devi raised the children almost single handedly after the death of her husband many years back. Marriage of her eldest daughter Sunila was solemnized sometime ago and Ratni Devi had gone to visit her last night and stayed there.

