Minor spat over smoking leaves two with grievous burn injuries

pune

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 22:45 IST

A man has been booked for allegedly causing grievous burn injuries by throwing an “acid-like liquid” on two people who were found smoking on the premises of the garage in Baner where the accused works. The incident took place on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Manoj Dubey. While the victims have identified as Vikas Bhagwan Padalghare and Ajinkya Kulkarni, according to the police.

Padalghare was smoking inside the compound of Dubey’s garage near a society on Baner road.

The two were known to each other. Dubey did not want Padalghare to smoke inside the garage. The two got into a fight and Kulkarni tried to resolve the fight, according to the complaint.

However, Dubey threw an “acid-like liquid” on their face, head and chest, according to the police. The two have sustained burn injuries and are undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

A case under Sections 326(a) (punishment for causing permanent or partial damage by using acid), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against Dubey at Chaturshrungi police station.

Assistant police inspector SS Chavan of Chaturshrungi police station is investigating the case.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 22:45 IST