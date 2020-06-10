e-paper
Minutes after firing outside his shop, Moga trader gets ₹10-lakh extortion call

Minutes after firing outside his shop, Moga trader gets ₹10-lakh extortion call

After firing in the air, the accused called up garment shop owner and threatened to kill him if he failed to pay up ₹10 lakh by Thursday

cities Updated: Jun 10, 2020 23:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Moga
Police are looking for leads after unidentified men made a ₹10-lakh extortion call to a garment trader and opened fire outside his shop in Madari market at Bagahapurana sub-division of Moga district on Wednesday.

After firing in the air, the accused called up garment shop owner Ajay Kumar and threatened to kill him if he failed to pay up ₹10 lakh by Thursday, police said.

Ajay said he was in his shop when he heard sound of a gunshot. “Soon, I received a phone call from an unknown number. The caller demanded ₹10-lakh extortion or get killed,” he said.

Deputy superintendent of police Jaswinder Singh said they were scanning CCTV camera footage of surrounding areas to identify the accused.

A case under Section 384 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act was registered against the unidentified accused at Baghapurana police station.

