Home / Cities / Missing Ludhiana teen’s body recovered from Sidhwan canal

Missing Ludhiana teen’s body recovered from Sidhwan canal

The 18-year-old victim’s father said his son had left the house after a domestic spat on Sunday morning.

cities Updated: Aug 11, 2020 23:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Missing for two days, an 18-year-old body was recovered from Sidhwan Canal near Barewal on Tuesday evening. The police fished out the body and sent it to the civil hospital for post-mortem examination.

The victim has been identified as Sahil Kumar of Dr Ambedkar Nagar.

The deceased father, Sonu, told police that his son had left the house on Sunday morning following a spat and did not return. His mobile phone was also switched off. They lodged a missing report at the Model Town police station.

He added that on Tuesday, the police informed him about the body of a teen recovered from the canal and called him for identification. The corpse turned out to be his son’s, he said.

The police have started inquest proceedings under Section 174 of CrPC based on Sonu’s statement.

