e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Missing tribal woman’s body found hanging in Palghar jungle after 20 days

Missing tribal woman’s body found hanging in Palghar jungle after 20 days

cities Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 00:20 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
         

The body of a tribal woman, who had gone missing from a Dahanu government hospital on October 10, was found hanging from a tree in Jawhar 20 days later on Friday evening.

The woman, Jaishree Barkya Pawar, 26, had delivered two premature babies at Kasa government hospital on October 6 and was later shifted to Cottage Hospital in Dahanu on October 10.

Pawar went missing hours after she was shifted to Cottage Hospital, said senior inspector Appasaheb Lengare of Jawhar police. She had allegedly sent her husband away to purchase water and then ran away from the hospital.

A search was launched by her husband, Barkya, and relatives, but later her husband filed a missing report with us, said Lengare.

Meanwhile, one of the twin girls died a few days later and the other was receiving treatment at the hospital.

“On Friday, we were informed about a decomposed body hanging from a tree in the jungle. Pawar’s husband identified the body based on the mangalsutra and the saree,” said Lengare. No suicide note was found. The police have sent the body for post-mortem and are awaiting the report.

A case of accidental death report has been registered. “It seems to be a case of suicide as she was found hanging. Pawar was allegedly depressed after learning that the newborns were not in good health as they were born premature, but we are investigating all possible angles,” said Lengare.

top news
Donald Trump dismisses ‘fake’ polls, Joe Biden says time to end the ‘chaos’
Donald Trump dismisses ‘fake’ polls, Joe Biden says time to end the ‘chaos’
From BRICS to SCO: India, China leaders to have face time at 5 summits in November
From BRICS to SCO: India, China leaders to have face time at 5 summits in November
‘Central agencies out to discredit state govt’: Kerala CM
‘Central agencies out to discredit state govt’: Kerala CM
Bypolls in 54 assembly seats in 10 states; all eyes on Madhya Pradesh
Bypolls in 54 assembly seats in 10 states; all eyes on Madhya Pradesh
Threat of lone-wolf attacks to increase, says UN agency after Macron comment
Threat of lone-wolf attacks to increase, says UN agency after Macron comment
Priyanca Radhakrishnan becomes New Zealand’s first Indian-origin minister
Priyanca Radhakrishnan becomes New Zealand’s first Indian-origin minister
Rahane, Dhawan seal DC win to reach playoffs
Rahane, Dhawan seal DC win to reach playoffs
The China factor behind Pak’s Gilgit-Baltistan province move
The China factor behind Pak’s Gilgit-Baltistan province move
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Tejashwi YadavIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In