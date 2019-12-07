Mission Buniyaad led to an improvement in reading levels of students: Govt

cities

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR), after a study carried out in 30 government schools, has found out that the Mission Buniyaad scheme had led to a marginal improvement in reading and mathematics proficiency levels of students.

Launched in April 2018, the scheme aims to improve learning levels of students studying in Classes 3 to 9 in government schools. The objective was to ensure that students would be able to learn grade appropriate texts and solve basic mathematics problems.

Students had been given tests at the beginning of the session in April 2018 and at the end of the three-month intervention in June 2018. The report analysed these tests of over 2,000 students from 30 government schools in northeast Delhi and found out that there had been a 12% and 20% increase in students studying in Classes 3 to 5 when it came to reading stories in Hindi and solving divisions respectively. For students in Classes 6-9, the increase had been 15% and 25% respectively.

“These are substantial gains, considering nearly 72% of Class 5 children and 56% Class 8 children in India cannot even solve division,” the commission stated.

The report was launched on Saturday by DCPCR in partnership with District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Dilshad Garden. It also recommended improving students’ attendance, disabilities screening, supporting children with special needs and more focus on primary education improvement by three local bodies.

Launching the report, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said, “Earlier, for example, if there were 30 students in a class who could not read or decipher the text from their books, that number has gone down to 15 students after starting Mission Buniyaad. It is an achievement in itself for us that we brought about this change in a matter of three months. But we have a long way to go from here.”

The report also stated that “northeast district is one of the most challenging districts in Delhi, having schools that have large student population enrolled in them. The district was chosen to extrapolate findings with the rest of Delhi due to the hypothesis that if Mission Buniyaad was successful in improving learning levels in this district, it would definitely have made some positive growth in rest of Delhi as well.”